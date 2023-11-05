Summer House star Andrea Denver pulled off the perfect proposal for his now-fiancée, Lexi Sundin.

“It was really romantic. It was by the sea in Italy. It was during sunset,” Andrea, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “She didn’t expect [anything]. It was in a really romantic spot and we also actually got some really good pictures because I [snuck] out a friend of mine, [who] is a photographer.”

Andrea further noted that Lexi, 28, was outside taking in the scenery when he got down on one knee. “She was crying [and] balling,” he told Us, adding that he set up bouquets of roses all around them.

Andrea popped the question about a “month and half” ago — and kept it secret from his Summer House costars until BravoCon. He revealed the news during the cast’s panel on Friday, November 3.

“It’s just something that I had a hard time sharing just because it’s something I think is really intimate,” Andrea explained to Us of deciding not to spill the beans before the convention. “But at the same time, I’m going to invite all my friends from Summer House [to the wedding]. They had to know at one point.”

Andrea and Lexi are now in the midst of planning their nuptials — and the invitations are going out “hopefully sooner [rather] than later.”

During the Summer House panel, costar Lindsay Hubbard advised Andrea not to cancel the wedding — as her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, did in August.

“I hope so,” Andrea told Us when asked of his intentions to marry Lexi in response to Lindsay’s comments.

While Andrea is head over heels for his bride-to-be, he was admittedly surprised to see Lindsay, 37, and Carl, 38, call off their own wedding plans.

“Honestly, I was really shocked because I love them dearly. I spent so much time with them as a couple, with Lexi, and it was really heartbreaking,” Andrea told Us at the Las Vegas convention. “The most important thing is that they’re both going to be fine again and [hopefully] in the future, they’re going to be able to reconnect because they had such a solid and beautiful friendship for the years. It would be such a pity.”

He concluded: “Of course, it’s [a] really delicate moment and we love them, and we really support ’em and we hope for the best for the future.”

Summer House costar Chris Leoni, for his part, chimed in and revealed how the full picture will be revealed on season 8.

“I think that a lot of things can get lost in translation,” Chris, 31, told Us. “So between now until everyone sees the actual footage, there might be a lot of one side [vs.] another side, but once you see it, I think people … will get to understand it [and] hopefully, they can rekindle their relationship because we don’t like to see two good friends fight.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi