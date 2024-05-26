Bijou Phillips enjoyed a girls’ trip to the South of France amid her divorce from estranged husband Danny Masterson, who is serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Phillips, 44, shared a carousel of highlights via Instagram on Saturday, May 25, from her girls’ trip to the South of France featuring friends Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Tish Weinstock, Sasha Pivovarova, Héloïse Agostinelli and Paris Jackson.

“Best Girls trip ever! 👯‍♀️ Had sooooo much fun! It was a dream. Love you soooo much! @nickyhilton 💖❤️👯‍♀️💖❤️💖❤️💃💃💖❤️,” Phillips captioned her post, which included a photo of her and Hilton posing outside of a red phone booth, among others.

Hilton Rothschild, for her part, also shared photos from the trip via Instagram. “Girls trip 👯‍♀️ South of France edition ⚓️🇫🇷🛟🥐,” Hilton Rothschild, 40, wrote in her caption.

Related: Phillips Family's Controversies Over the Years: Incest Allegations and More The Phillips family’s history is full of dark chapters, from abuse allegations to drug and alcohol addiction. Mackenzie Phillips and Chynna Phillips, who are both daughters of the Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, laughed about being labeled one of the “most dysfunctional” families in Hollywood during a December 2023 conversation shared via Chynna’s […]

Phillips’ French getaway comes 3 months after she visited Masterson at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo with their 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, on March 16. Masterson is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in his sexual assault retrial in September 2023.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that Masterson agreed to give Phillips full custody of Fianna, a request the Almost Famous star put in when she filed for divorce one month prior. The couple had been married for 12 years.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her attorney, Lauzon Paluch, said in a statement to TMZ at the time. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Since his arrest in 2020, Masterson vehemently denied the allegations against him, pleading not guilty to all charges.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the That ‘70s Show alum told Us in a 2020 statement. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

As for Phillips, the actress and model told E! News that she was “doing good” at a 2024 Grammys viewing party in February, adding that she and Fianna had formed a “great little team.” A source exclusively told Us in January that Phillips was “trying to put the whole sordid mess behind her and concentrate on building a new chapter.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).