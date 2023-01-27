Danny Masterson's Ups and Downs Through the Years: A Timeline

After guest appearances on various TV shows, Danny Masterson got his big break when he landed the role of Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show.

The FOX series, which premiered in 1999, followed teenagers coming of age in the fictional Wisconsin suburb of Point Place. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama completed the group of friends. The comedy — helmed by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner — ended its eight-season run in 2005.

Nearly 18 years later, Netflix mounted a spinoff, titled That ‘90s Show, with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Eric Forman’s parents. In the revival, Eric and Donna’s 15-year-old daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) travels to Point Place to spend the summer with her grandparents. The original cast — including a few familiar guest stars — all made brief cameos in the first season, which premiered in January 2023. Masterson, however, was left out amid his sexual misconduct trial.

While the That ‘90s Show showrunners remained firm in their decision not to include Masterson in the limited series, he was excited to tune in as a viewer.

“This is literally the dopest thing I’ve heard in a decade,” the Men at Work alum wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “So f—king excited for @therealkurtwoodsmith and @debrajorupp two of the great humans and greatest actors on this planet. Can’t wait to watch and laugh. Same creators / writers / producers as 70s.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One year earlier, Masterson — who is a member of the Church of Scientology — had been arrested and charged with three counts of rape in the early 2000s after three women came forward to accuse him of assault. The Ranch alum — who shares daughter Fianna, born in 2014, with wife Bijou Phillips — denied all accusations.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” he previously told Us Weekly in a December 2017 statement. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Masterson continued at the time: “I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

Amid the scandal, the New York native was written off The Ranch, the Netflix series that he starred in alongside Kutcher.

Masterson’s criminal trial began in August 2022, however, the proceedings ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. He is currently awaiting a retrial.

Scroll down for a look back at Masterson’s highs and lows through the years: