Standing by him. Danny Masterson is relying on wife Bijou Phillips in the months leading up to his sexual assault trial.

“Bijou has been a total rock,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She fully supports him and says they’ll get through this nightmare together and come out stronger.”

Masterson, 45, was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in March 2017, but he denied the allegations. The That ‘70s Show alum was charged with three counts of rape in June 2020 and pleaded not guilty in January 2021. His trial is scheduled to begin in August 2022.

Amid the scandal, the actor “has been hunkering down at his ranch” in Santa Ynez, California.

“He’s clearly in a very restless, stressed and worried state,” the insider says, adding that the Men at Work alum is “absolutely petrified of what’s to come.”

Most of Masterson’s days are spent “pacing around the estate,” the source tells Us, noting that he is “extremely hesitant to go out and about locally” because he fears “being recognized.”

The Ranch alum depends on Phillips, 41 — whom he has been married to since October 2011 — to care for their family, which includes the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Fianna.

“Even with [Phillips’] support, a legal team he trusts implicitly and all that money in the bank, there’s no denying he’s walking around with this horrendous cloud hanging over him,” the source reveals. “Once in a while, he heads out — dressed down and as incognito as possible — to fetch Starbucks or head to a meeting with his business team or lawyers. But 99 percent of the time, it’s Bijou running errands, doing the shopping and taking care of their daughter.”

While facing the legal battle alongside Masterson, the actress has turned to those around her for help. “She has a good support system locally and has been getting in touch with her spiritual side, reading self-help books and leaning on family,” the insider tells Us. “But this is torture for her too. They’re just praying it’s all a bad dream and a chapter of their lives that will soon be over.”

The California Solo actor previously spoke out about the accusations in December 2017.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” he said in a statement to Us at the time. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.