Danny Masterson made headlines in 2017 when he was first accused of sexual assault. He has since pleaded not guilty after being charged in June 2020 with allegedly raping three women.

Four women claimed in March 2017 that the That ‘70s Show alum sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. A fifth woman came forward in December 2017, claiming that while she was dating the actor, he “repeatedly raped” her.

Three of the five alleged victims were Scientologists, which is a church that Masterson has been a part of since he was a child. The other two accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler and Bobette Riales, previously dated the star.

The Men at Work alum has maintained his innocence since the allegations first surfaced, telling Us Weekly in a statement in December 2017, “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.”

Masterson continued: “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

As his criminal case continued to be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Masterson was sued by four of his sexual assault accusers in civil court.

In August 2019, the women claimed that Masterson, along with the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, stalked them, invaded their privacy and conspired to obstruct justice after the women came forward against Masterson.

“Make no mistake, the Church of Scientology is under attack,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s a new era. Victims are realizing they do have recourse, and they don’t have to be afraid anymore.”

Less than one year later, Masterson was charged with three counts of rape in his criminal case. He wasn’t charged with five counts because two of the women’s cases had insufficient evidence and statutes of limitations.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the news after arresting the Yes Man actor in June 2020. Masterson could face up to 45 years to a life sentence in state prison if convicted.

The actor, who made bail shortly after being taken into custody in June 2020, is set to begin trial in his criminal case in August 2022.

Scroll down for more details on Masterson’s sexual assault case, trial and his ongoing civil lawsuit:

