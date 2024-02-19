Danny Masterson has been transferred to a minimum-security prison after a brief stay in a maximum-security facility, Us Weekly can confirm.
Masterson, 47, was moved to California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo to serve out his 30-year sentence for rape, according to court documents obtained by Us on Monday, February 19.
The That ‘70s Show alum’s change of venue came just weeks after Masterson was transferred in January to Corcoran State Prison in Central California. Corcoran is the same prison where the late Charles Manson was held for two decades before his death in 2017.
Masterson began his stay at Corcoran on January 29, but after just two weeks was transported to Men’s Colony. Deadline reported that Masterson’s relocation was due to concerns over “the inmate’s well-being.”
Men’s Colony is a medium-and-minimum-security facility located in central California. The West Facility, which is now Masterson’s home, gives inmates the opportunity to enrich their lives while imprisoned.
In addition to career and technical education courses, prisoners can take part in “self-improvement programs” such as “cognitive behavior therapy programs, substance abuse education, criminal thinking, anger management and family relationships,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s facility description.
Masterson was found guilty in May 2023 on two counts of rape after initially being charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty but was sentenced to 30 years in prison in September 2023. Two months after his sentencing, Masterson filed an appeal, which was denied in January.
At the time, a judge claimed that Masterson “has every incentive to flee” following his ongoing divorce from wife Bijou Phillips. Phillips, who married Masterson in 2011, filed for divorce in September 2023.
Us confirmed in October 2023 that Masterson agreed to give his estranged wife, 43, full legal and physical custody of their daughter, Fianna, 9.
In December 2023, Masterson was admitted into the prison system and began his 30-year sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. He was moved to Corcoran in January before his most-recent switch to Men’s Colony. Masterson will not be eligible for parole until July 2042, when he would be 66 years old.