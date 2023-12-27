Danny Masterson’s official mugshot has been revealed.

Masterson was transferred to the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, on Wednesday, December 27, Us Weekly can confirm. Upon his arrival, the 47-year-old actor posed for his mugshot. In the photo, Masterson solemnly looked at the camera without smiling.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September after a jury found him guilty of two counts of rape with force, violence or fear of bodily injury during his sexual assault retrial.

“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. The verdicts handed down by the jury in this case were undoubtedly a difficult one to reach and we thank the jurors for their service.”

Masterson was arrested and charged with three counts of rape in 2020 after multiple women accused him of assaulting them in the early 2000s. He denied the allegations.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson previously told Us Weekly in a December 2017 statement. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Following the scandal, Masterson was written off his Netflix sitcom, The Ranch. He stood trial nearly two years later in August 2022. The court proceedings ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Masterson’s retrial began in April.

After Masterson was convicted in May, wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as her reason for ending their marriage.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Phillips’ attorney Lauzon Paluch said in a statement at the time. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

A source later told Us that Phillips, 43, is “focused on being a mom” to the couple’s daughter, 9-year-old Fianna, and “preserving her future.”

“This experience has been devastating and humiliating for Bijou,” the insider added. “She’s focused on being a mom and preserving her future no matter what.”

Amid Masterson’s prison sentence, he agreed in October to give Phillips full custody of their daughter.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.