Danny Masterson is giving his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, full custody of their only child as he serves out his 30-year prison sentence.

Per documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, October 20, Masterson agreed to give Phillips full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna — which is what Phillips, 43, requested when she initially filed for divorce from the actor, 47, in September. Masterson requested visitation rights.

Phillips filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years on September 12, citing “irreconcilable differences” — just days after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in his sexual assault retrial. (Masterson, who has vehemently denied all charges against him, was arrested and charged with three counts of rape in 2020 after multiple women accused him of sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s. The That ‘70s Show alum was ultimately convicted on two out of the three charges.)

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her attorney Lauzon Paluch told TMZ at the time. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Related: Danny Masterson's Ups and Downs Through the Years After guest appearances on various TV shows, Danny Masterson got his big break when he landed the role of Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show. The FOX series, which premiered in 1999, followed teenagers coming of age in the fictional Wisconsin suburb of Point Place. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer […]

Prior to filing for divorce, Phillips described Masterson’s relationship with Fianna in a letter she wrote to the judge before his sentencing — in the hope that Masterson would get a lighter sentence.

“I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be OK because Danny is an amazing father,” she penned. “He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable.”

She added that it was hard for her and Fianna to be away from Masterson, who was then serving time in jail.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Danny Masterson’s Family Tree: Siblings, In-Laws, Wife and More Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023 after being found guilty on two counts of forcible rape that May. Ahead of his sentencing, several people close to the actor, including his wife, Bijou Phillips, penned letters to Judge Charlaine Olmedo advocating for Masterson’s character. In her letter, Phillips […]

“It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night. He teaches her math with kindness and patience,” Phillips wrote. “She is far above grade level in all subjects, reading three grades above her own, and that is thanks to the guidance and attention of her father. Danny has watched her piano recitals and applauds when she practices in the living room after each song.”

Phillips concluded her letter by calling Masterson “an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”