Danny Masterson’s Family Tree: Siblings, In-Laws, Wife and More

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023 after being found guilty on two counts of forcible rape that May.

Ahead of his sentencing, several people close to the actor, including his wife, Bijou Phillips, penned letters to Judge Charlaine Olmedo advocating for Masterson’s character. In her letter, Phillips called Masterson an “amazing father” to their daughter Fianna, whom they welcomed in 2014.

Phillips isn’t the only person who vouched for her husband to the judge; two of Masterson’s half-siblings and one brother-in-law were among the others who wrote letters of support on his behalf.

Keep scrolling to see all the people on Masterson’s family tree, including those who supported him amid his sexual assault trial: