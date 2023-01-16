Hello (again), Wisconsin! The Forman family and friends are back for That ‘90s Show, a sequel series to That ’70s Show.

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are full-time cast members on the new sitcom, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman, respectively, who take in their granddaughter for the summer. During season 1, Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will make guest appearances. Since the filming of the original series wrapped in 2006, Kutcher and Kunis started dating, wed in 2015 and welcomed two kids.

“To see them crashing into the kitchen, to see Ashton crashing … and Mila finding that really obnoxious little Jackie. That was fun,” Rupp told E! News earlier this month about working with the real-life couple again on the pilot.

Kurtwood added, “It was just wonderful. I had seen them, so did Debra Jo, when we did The Ranch. Mila would come around. So, we had seen them. But to see them on that set and especially exploding the way they do with their characters, that was really something.”

Kutcher, for his part, called it “funny” and “weird” to become Kelso again.

“It was super nostalgic and really odd, like going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird,” he said on Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “And then being around everyone, it’s just bizarre. … The fact that that happened is insane.”

During an interview with Variety that same month, the Two and a Half Men alum revealed that the pair contemplated the decision.

“We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week,” he said. “It was so random and fun.”

Prior to the January 2023 premiere, Kunis spoiled that her and her husband’s characters are back together in the new show.

“My husband and I are together … which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis told Access Hollywood in September 2022. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. And I was like [to Ashton], ‘Why are you and I together?’ And also, he was married when ‘70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth’s character, I think. … Now we’re like 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we’re married with a kid. And I was like, ‘I don’t know about this one.’”

One OG cast member who does not appear in That ‘90s Show is Danny Masterson (Hyde), who is currently awaiting a retrial after a jury was deadlocked on three rape charges against him at his first trial in November 2022. He has denied the allegations.

That ‘90s Show starts streaming on Netflix on Thursday, January 19.

Scroll through for a breakdown of where the characters ended up in the OG finale: