Candace Cameron Bure‘s eldest son, Lev Bure, got married over the weekend.

“I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure 💍 ♥️,” Cameron Bure, 47, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 30. “Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott.”

The Full House alum gushed over Lev, 23, and Elliott’s wedding, adding, “We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full ♥️♥️♥️.”

Cameron Bure expressed happiness over her family’s “long-lasting Christ-centered marriages” starting with her great-grandparents’ union.

“What a celebration it was!! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached, and love filled the air,” she continued. “Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago ♥️♥️.”

The actress recalled a joyous weekend full of good food and family moments. “We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated 🥂 !” Cameron Bure concluded. “What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!!! 💒💍❤️🥂.”

Cameron Bure shared several photos from the ceremony, including a group snap with the bride and groom, Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure’s daughter Natasha, 25, and youngest son, Maksim, 22.

Both Natasha and Maks appeared to be part of the wedding party and Cameron Bure walked Lev down the aisle. The bridesmaids and groomsmen wore black, but Cameron Bure opted for a gold strapless gown for the occasion.

“Maybe my favorite weekend so far,” Natasha wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 29. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the weekend, including a snap of her getting ready with fellow bridesmaids.

Maks shared his own snaps from the celebration, including one of the groomsmen and his dad, 49, having a glass of wine after the nuptials. “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO CHEERS to Mr and Mrs. BURE!!!!!!!!” he captioned the post.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2023 that Lev was engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle after the holidays.

“We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited,” Cameron Bure exclusively told Us at the time. “She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year.”

Cameron Bure teased that she was trying not to overstep as Lev and his bride Elliott planned the nuptials. “Am I a [mother of the] groomzilla? No, I’m not. I promise you I’m not,” she insisted. “I feel like it probably is different to be the mother of a groom than the mother of the bride.”

She added: “I’m definitely finding my place in the wedding and just being supportive and I love that. Of course, I want to help and do everything, but I’m learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive.”

Lev was previously engaged to Taylor Hutchison. Cameron Bure confirmed to Us in April 2021 that the pair called off the wedding eight months after going public with their proposal.