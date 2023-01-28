Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure's Relationship Timeline

A love story for the ages. Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure have set an example with their long-lasting marriage.

The If I Only Had Christmas actress and Winter Olympics medalist were originally set up by her Full House costar Dave Coulier. “[Lori Loughlin and I] were looking at these two cute men on the ice, and I was like, ‘I wanna meet that one, the blonde one,’ which was Val,” the California native recalled during a 2014 interview. “We went on a date the very next day, and in less than a year we were engaged.”

After the pair tied the knot in 1996, they expanded their family with kids Natasha, Lev and Maksim. Through the years, Cameron Bure offered glimpses at the commitment required to make a marriage work.

“My husband is a natural-born leader. I quickly learned that I had to find a way of honoring his take-charge personality and not get frustrated about his desire to have the final decision on just about everything,” she wrote in her 2013 book, Balancing It All. “I am not a passive person, but I chose to fall into a more submissive role in our relationship because I wanted to do everything in my power to make my marriage and family work.”

The Fuller House alum later clapped back after her candid commentary inspired online backlash.

“The definition I’m using with the word submissive is the biblical definition of that,” she said on HuffPost Live in 2014. “So, it is meekness, it is not weakness. It is strength under control, it is bridled strength. And that’s what I choose to have in my marriage.”

Cameron Bure and Bure’s relationship took center stage again following a 2020 photo of her husband with his hand on her breast.

“I like PDA if it’s done tastefully. I like to be affectionate publicly with my husband, with my children, like whoever that is, and I think that’s part of why we are such a close family,” the former Hallmark star explained on Fox News amid the scandal. “And after 24 years of marriage, I mean, you hear more about people saying, ‘Ah, you’ve been married. Ah, you stopped having sex. Oh, it’s so boring.’ And I’m like, ‘No, but it doesn’t have to be that way.’ So the fact that I’m still having fun and it’s spicy and it’s sexy and we have a good time, I mean, that’s a huge part of why we’re still married.”

The duo’s kids, however, weren’t as supportive of their parents packing on the PDA in public. Cameron Bure and Bure’s eldest admitted that she found her mom and dad’s affection “funny” to witness in person.

“I, like, get cringed out by it when I’m in person with them. I’m like, ‘This is too much,'” Natasha exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “I’m like, ‘OK, guys, it’s family time. … You can do this on your own.’ I’m like, ‘We understand we get it. Totally.’”

The Home Sweet Home star noted that she didn’t mind Cameron Bure’s sweet posts to the former hockey player on social media, adding, “Online, I think it’s cute. Like, I hope my husband and I are like that and so in love with each other. I think it’s the cutest thing.”

