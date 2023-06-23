Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure are lucky in love after 27 years, but the Full House alum recently forgot one part about their anniversary.

“So, here’s the truth. My husband is so sweet and he always remembers everything on our anniversary and I tend to forget,” Cameron Bure, 47, quipped in a Thursday, June 22, Instagram Story video. “And I forgot this year. I didn’t forget it was our anniversary today but Val’s birthday is in June, Father’s Day is in June, my mom’s birthday is in June … and more!”

She added: “It’s like my biggest birthday month, and then it’s also our anniversary, but between my husband’s birthday and Father’s Day, I gave him a lot of gifts, and then I totally forgot about our anniversary.”

The GAC Media star confessed to the retired hockey player, 49, earlier that morning that she did not pick up a present and he told her, “Baby, you’re always my gift.”

“And, that’s how you stay married for 27 years,” Cameron Bure gushed in her Instagram upload. “Love, truth, honesty and grace.”

Bure had surprised his wife “27” balloons, a vase of pink roses and two wrapped boxes before they toasted the occasion with a fancy dinner.

The Fuller House alum and the Olympian, who were set up by her former costar Dave Coulier, tied the knot in 1996. They later expanded their family, welcoming daughter Natasha, 24, and sons Levi, 23, and Maksim, 21.

In addition to raising three children, the twosome still can’t keep their hands off each other.

“I like PDA if it’s done tastefully. I like to be affectionate publicly with my husband, with my children, like whoever that is, and I think that’s part of why we are such a close family,” Cameron Bure told Fox News in September 2020 after sparking backlash for posting a snap of Bure resting his hand on her bosom. “And after 24 years of marriage, I mean, you hear more about people saying, ‘Ah, you’ve been married. Ah, you stopped having sex. Oh, it’s so boring.’ And I’m like, ‘No, but it doesn’t have to be that way.’ So the fact that I’m still having fun and it’s spicy and it’s sexy and we have a good time, I mean, that’s a huge part of why we’re still married.”

The pair’s daughter, Natasha, similarly approved of the “hysterical” social media post.

“My dad never takes photos with anybody in our family. I think any photo that he’s in is a 10 out of 10,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “I was laughing. He’s such a private person. He’s the opposite of my mom and I in that we, like, probably overshare on the internet. When he does come online, he’s a crackup and a hoot. He’s honestly hilarious.”