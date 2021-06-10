A meaningful celebration! Candace Cameron Bure opened up to Us Weekly about celebrating 25 years of marriage with husband Valeri Bure — and the downside to their plans.

“We are exchanging gifts, although I’m terrible at anniversary gifts. I’m the worst,” Candace, 45, revealed while promoting her new Hallmark film Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part, which premieres on Sunday, June 13. “Val always comes up with something that’s wonderful and theme related, meaning it’s 25 years. … It’s silver. So he will for sure get something that has silver.

The actress’ approach to gift-giving this year, however is all about being sentimental.

“I have something that is really small and not expensive, but I had something custom made,” she told Us. “So that felt a little extra on my part, but it’s not extravagant.”

The couple, who wed in June 1996, share three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. The pair will keep the anniversary festivities going with a fun trip together.

“We are going to go away to Northern California for a few days to just spend a couple of days together. We have some dinners at [our] favorite restaurants, and we’re just going to enjoy the coast and the beach and one another,” the former Full House star teased.

The Fuller House alum, whose upcoming Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie has her character planning to get married, also reflected on her own wedding day.

“I was not a bridezilla. I was also 20 years old, and I feel like 25 years ago, it was different,” Candace clarified. “I had the wedding of my dreams, but it was just like … lots of compromise along the way. I didn’t even know what I wanted really. So it kind of made it easy when people would make suggestions.

As for her character Aurora Teagarden, the California native doesn’t think the protagonist inherited the bridezilla gene, either.

“Her mom is actually more of a bridezilla than Aurora. So Aurora was just kind of happy to be able to get married,” the View alum explained. “Her best friend and her mom were way more hands-on trying to organize. At one point in the movie, Nick, her fiancé, actually says, ‘Honey, what do you want?’ There’s so many other opinions.”

After so many years of marriage in real life, Candace previously shared how the pandemic helped strengthen the bond between her and the former ice hockey player, 46.

“When you’re all in a house together for [over a year], you have to start talking about the things you kind of avoid because of work and travel and all that stuff,” she told Us exclusively in April. “We just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at both of us.”

The Just the Way You Are star added: “There’s hurt feelings for a minute. And then there’s pouting for a minute and there’s anger for a minute. And then you kind of go, well, ‘How are we going to figure it out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we come to a compromise in a way that you feel good?’ So, that’s just what we did. And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of thrown in your face during quarantine.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp