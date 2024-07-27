Evelyn Lozada has found herself on a winning coparenting team with ex Carl Crawford.

“I think sometimes people don’t understand my relationship with him,” Lozada, 48, exclusively shared with Us Weekly while promoting season 11 of Basketball Wives. “They may think something’s going on, but we are just generally good friends. … It’s really about just having a healthy coparenting relationship.”

The couple, who share 10-year-old son Leo, were together for four years before breaking up in 2017. To this day, Lozada said she still enjoys spending time with the former MLB player, 42, at special gatherings and events.

“We just make it work,” she explained to Us. “We don’t have any drama. It’s damn near perfect to be honest. I value that because I think for Leo, to see me and his dad have a great relationship and I can go to dinner with him and Leo, it’s just us sharing time and space with him. I think it’s beneficial for him.”

When it comes to dating today, the SG by Evelyn Lozada bodysuits designer said she is “single by choice.” While sparks flew with LaVon Lewis on Peacock’s reality show Queen’s Court, the pair called off their engagement in October 2023.

“I really enjoy being by myself, maybe a little bit too much,” Lozada said with a laugh. “It’s not like I’m closed off. I’m open to it. I just don’t chase it. I feel like whoever comes into my life, it just really has to make sense and fit in perfectly.”

In her defense, Lozada has a full schedule as a businesswoman and parent of two. (She’s also mom to daughter Shaniece Hairston, 31, from a previous relationship.)

When she’s not filming Basketball Wives or expanding her BX Glow jewelry line, Lozada is driving her son around town for various sporting events as he tries to follow in dad’s footsteps.

“I’m always doing travel baseball and tournaments because he’s passionate about this,” Lozada explained. “Leo’s very athletic. If he could play 10 sports, he would.”

She’s also preparing to be a grandmother when her daughter welcomes a baby later this year.

In June, Hairston surprised fans when the yoga instructor announced her pregnancy via Instagram. While Lozada is counting down the days and months until the baby’s arrival, she is respecting her daughter’s privacy and not discussing the news on Basketball Wives.

“The whole time we’re filming the show, we’re filming about Brooke [Bailey] potentially being a grandma and me looking into that for her,” Lozada shared. “The whole time, my daughter is pregnant and I couldn’t say anything because it’s not my place. It’s not my place to talk about it unless she wants to.Then I follow her lead because I know how she is. She’s just very private and I respect that.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.