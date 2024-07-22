Basketball Wives Evelyn Lozada Defends Investigating Jackie Christie

Evelyn Lozada’s decision to investigate Basketball Wives’ Jackie Christie wasn’t a game day decision.

In the middle of filming season 11 of VH1’s hit reality show, Evelyn, 48, said she got to the point where she wanted to learn more about her costar in hopes of better understanding her behavior.

“Although I’ve been on the show with Jackie for a long time, there’s still this [mystery],” Evelyn exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 17. “We dealt with some drama during the offseason. She’s calling and talking crap about me and Shaunie [O’Neal], so I just didn’t understand how we got there. Then I started really thinking, like, ‘I feel like I don’t know her.’”

With the help of a private investigator, the SG by Evelyn Lozada bodysuits designer began digging into her costar’s past. What came next were strong allegations that are currently being explored in new episodes.

“I started going down this rabbit hole and I didn’t know that I was gonna end up where I ended up,” Evelyn said. “Maybe it was her karma for the thing she said about my daughter years ago.”

In a recent episode of Basketball Wives, Evelyn told her costars —including Jennifer Williams, Jac’Eil Duckworth, Brandi Maxiell and Brooke Bailey — that Jackie, 53, was allegedly arrested in 1987 for prostitution, citing Oregon court documents. Jackie has yet to address the allegations on camera and Us Weekly has reached out to Jackie’s team for comment.

When sharing the allegations, Evelyn told her friends, “This woman sat in my face and said, ‘I heard that your daughter [Shaniece Hairston] was a build a whore.’ That s—t hurt me to the core. That karma came the f—k around.”

According to Evelyn, there was other information she found out that she “didn’t share” on the show.

“I shared that specifically because I was shocked and because, to me, it explains a lot of why she’s the way she is in a way,” Evelyn told Us. “I kind of understand a little bit more, and I wish she would be real about who she is or who she’s been because when you do these types of shows, that’s how you should be.”

In response to some viewers questioning why Evelyn is digging into her costar so much, the BX Glow jewelry designer continued, “I think people don’t understand how I got there. It’s really just trying to figure out, ‘Why are you this person? What made you this way?’ And not knowing I was going to stumble upon everything I ended up stumbling.”

While chatting with Us, Evelyn described herself as a loyal friend who doesn’t bother anybody she can trust. With Jackie, however, “I feel like I always have to watch because she’s just that person.”

“Just leave me alone,” Evelyn shared, “and I won’t reveal the rest of it.”

Basketball Wives airs Monday nights on VH1 at 8 p.m. ET.