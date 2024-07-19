With less than two months to go until her dream Paris wedding, Jennifer Williams is ready to celebrate love her own way.

“I’m definitely not going to be traditional. On my wedding day, I am changing three times,” Williams exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting a new season of VH1’s Basketball Wives. “We have a welcome party the day before on a boat, so I have a dress for that. Then the day after the wedding, we have a brunch, which I have no idea what I’m wearing. I still have some planning to do as far as my outfits, but my wedding day won’t be traditional.”

Engaged to Christian Gold since August 2023, the reality star has been an open book in terms of her love life ever since she helped launch the Basketball Wives franchise in 2010.

While she’s experienced heartbreak and divorce, Williams knew early on that Gold was something special and unlike any past relationships.

“Honestly, from the day that I met him, we just had this instant connection and he really is my best friend,” she gushed to Us. “Maybe we were a month in and I just remember saying to myself, ‘I just always want to be around him.’ … He’s so thoughtful. He’s such a gentleman. He’s so mature. He is just very respectful. He’s selfless and I just love all those qualities about him.”

While viewers have watched the couple playfully disagree about the wedding budget and number of guests invited, Williams feels like she “has a handle on everything.” She’s also confident that this relationship will go the distance, partly because she’s in premarital counseling with Gold.

“That was actually Christian’s idea and I love that because he’s very forward thinking,” Williams explained. “Christian is very much like, ‘You can focus on the wedding. I’m focused on the marriage.’ … There’s going to be some kind of disagreements or whatever kind of issues, but I think when you have the proper tools and you prepare for it, you can conquer those things much easier.”

Williams says she plans to continue counseling with Gold once they become husband and wife. For now, it’s all about putting the final touches on their upcoming wedding.

While it’s unclear if the ceremony will be filmed for Basketball Wives or VH1, Williams is hopeful that fans can continue to see her journey into finding love.

“I want to give people hope that this could be you too, so don’t give up,” she said. “I definitely have kissed some frogs, but I would do it all over again. … You have to really keep your heart open. I really prayed to God to send me a person with certain characteristics and I think Christian definitely checks all of those boxes.”

New episodes of Basketball Wives air Mondays on Vh1 at 8 p.m. ET.