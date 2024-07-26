Pregnant Lala Kent experienced a “terrifying” health scare while her second baby, briefly losing feeling in her extremities.

“My arms and legs went numb, and I could not breathe, and [it] took everything in me to not pass out and just make it to my bed,” Kent, 33, shared during a recent episode of her “Give them Lala” podcast. “I was trying to yell for my mom, but again, I was really struggling, and I was very, very concerned.”

The incident occurred while Kent was hosting “a little party” at her house over the weekend — a baby shower she referred to as a “Baby Monsoon” via Instagram. The Vanderpump Rules star said she was walking “this little kid up the stairs to show him the playroom” when the emergency went down.

Kent got emotional, holding back tears as she told the story and explained to listeners that she would be seeing her doctor.

“I don’t know what happened,” Kent explained. “I’ve heard that she could be sitting weird, but I felt this overwhelming amount of guilt because I’ve been complaining a lot about my [body] aching and just wanting it to be done.”

While she still felt numb, Kent’s mom got her doctor on the phone.

“I positioned myself in a different way and all of a sudden I could breathe,” Kent recalled. “[The baby] was definitely active. I said [to the doctor], ‘She hasn’t stopped moving. And he was like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m less concerned now.’”

According to Kent, this pregnancy is “different” than when she welcomed her first baby. (She shares daughter Ocean, 3, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

“She could be positioned weird,” she added. “He was like, ‘I really need you to start staying off your feet. Don’t overdo it during the day.’ Which I have been. I think I’ve been overdoing it since [the] second trimester.”

Kent explained that she’s been “acting like I’m not a pregnant person.”

Following her recent health scare, Kent said she feels “OK” but “not great on my feet right now.”

Kent announced in March that she is expecting baby No. 2 via intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor. The following month, the reality star confirmed she’s having another baby girl.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent told Cosmopolitan in January about undergoing IUI. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”