Lala Kent is no longer a hater of a tutu skirt.

Kent, 33, showed off stylish moments from her baby shower via Instagram on Monday, July 15. For the soirée, which took place on Sunday, July 14, she wore a frilly rainbow frock featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, puffy sleeves, an empire waist and a pleated balloon skirt. Kent paired the piece, which retails for $295 at the Selkie Collection, with silver pointed-toe heels and long nails.

Kent, who is expecting her second daughter after undergoing an intrauterine insemination with a sperm donor, donned soft makeup including soft eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and pink lips. She completed her look with a curly mane. (Kent is also the mom of daughter Ocean, 3, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Kent’s colorful dress was the same design that she made fun of Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix for wearing in 2021.

While attending Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and James Kennedy’s engagement party during season 9 of the reality show, Madix, 39, rocked a blue and white tie-dye version of the dress. (Leviss, 29, and Kennedy, 32, later split in early 2022.)

At the time, Madix styled the Selkie piece with nude heels, lacy white gloves and soft glam.

In a confessional, Kent seemingly teased Madix’s look — which was on theme for the event — saying, “Do I look like a b—h that has puffy sleeves and a f—king tutu in my closet?”

Madix later defended her frock in a separate confessional, saying she “understood the assignment.”

Fans shared their reactions in Kent’s comments section.

“So you do own puffy sleeves and a tutu, interesting 🧐,” one fan quipped, as another wrote, “Wow! What an original dress idea!” A third follower laughed, “She made fun of Ariana, then ran to buy the dress 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”