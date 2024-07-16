Your account
Stylish

Lala Kent Wears the Same ‘Tutu’ Dress She Teased Ariana Madix for Rocking in 2021

By
Lala Kent Wore the Same Dress She Made Fun of Ariana Madix for Wearing in 2021
Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram; Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram

Lala Kent is no longer a hater of a tutu skirt.

Kent, 33, showed off stylish moments from her baby shower via Instagram on Monday, July 15. For the soirée, which took place on Sunday, July 14, she wore a frilly rainbow frock featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, puffy sleeves, an empire waist and a pleated balloon skirt. Kent paired the piece, which retails for $295 at the Selkie Collection, with silver pointed-toe heels and long nails.

Kent, who is expecting her second daughter after undergoing an intrauterine insemination with a sperm donor, donned soft makeup including soft eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and pink lips. She completed her look with a curly mane. (Kent is also the mom of daughter Ocean, 3, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Kent’s colorful dress was the same design that she made fun of Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix for wearing in 2021.

Pregnant Lala Kent Is Thirst Trapping in Third Trimester With Bikini Snap 590

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is Bumping Along With Baby No. 2: See Her Preg...

While attending Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and James Kennedy’s engagement party during season 9 of the reality show, Madix, 39, rocked a blue and white tie-dye version of the dress. (Leviss, 29, and Kennedy, 32, later split in early 2022.)

At the time, Madix styled the Selkie piece with nude heels, lacy white gloves and soft glam.

In a confessional, Kent seemingly teased Madix’s look — which was on theme for the event — saying, “Do I look like a b—h that has puffy sleeves and a f—king tutu in my closet?”

Madix later defended her frock in a separate confessional, saying she “understood the assignment.”

Ariana Madix WHCA dress

Related: Ariana Madix’s Style Evolution: Her Sultry ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Revenge Dr...

Fans shared their reactions in Kent’s comments section.

“So you do own puffy sleeves and a tutu, interesting 🧐,” one fan quipped, as another wrote, “Wow! What an original dress idea!” A third follower laughed, “She made fun of Ariana, then ran to buy the dress 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

