Lala Kent celebrated the imminent arrival of her second baby with a fun-filled shower on Sunday, July 14, alongside friends and family.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, was feted by Ambyr Childers, who was previously married to Kent’s ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

Childers, 35, shared a couple of snaps via Instagram Stories of the outing, including one where she posed with Kent.

The pregnant reality TV personality — who is expecting a girl — donned a puffy pink-and-blue minidress while the You alum sported a white button-down and loose-fitting jeans for the party.

“I can’t wait to hold this little angel,” Childers gushed in the post as she cradled Kent’s baby bump.

In another pic, Childers hugged Kent and Emmett’s 3-year-old daughter, Ocean. “My favorite angel! I can’t wait until she’s 14,” the All My Children alum captioned the photo.

The movie producer, 53, and Childers were married from 2009 until 2017 and share daughters London, 14, and Rylee, 10.

As for Kent and Emmett, they became engaged in 2018 and split in October 2021 after allegations surfaced that he was unfaithful to her.

Other attendees at Kent’s shower also included her former VPR costars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright. “It was the perfect day!” Schroeder, 36, captioned an Instagram snap of herself smiling with Kent at the event.

The Next Level Basic author hosted the event, with Kent thanking her friend alongside a slew of party pics on social media. “Thank you Stassi Schroeder for making my baby monsoon dreams come true,” she wrote in her Stories.

The Give Them Lala author announced in March that she is pregnant with a second baby via a sperm donor. She opened up about having another daughter earlier this year during an Amazon Live chat.

“With this baby, I was feeling all sorts of energy,” Kent said in April. “I felt like boy energy would’ve been nice to have in the house. But I love girl time. We’re a house full of girls right now.”

“This is my second child. I’m doing it on my own. I’m so freaking excited to expand my family,” Kent added.

In January, she told Cosmopolitan that she was starting the process of intrauterine insemination and was looking for a sperm donor.

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” Kent explained. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”