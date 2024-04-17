Vanderpump Rules viewers got to learn some details about the sperm donor Lala Kent chose ahead of her second pregnancy.

During the newest episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, April 16, Lala, 33, threw a party where attendees helped pick the mystery man whose specimen she would be using to expand her family.

“This is a monumental moment in my life. We are picking my future child, who is going to be a part of my life until I die. I want to take this science jargon out of it a little bit,” Lala, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, explained. “I am trying to figure out little ways where I can look at this baby and go, ‘You were brought here out of so much love.’ It may look different but love is love.”

Lala addressed the decision to build a family on her own. “This is not how I pictured my life, and I’m just beyond grateful that this is an option. If there is one thing that I feel I am good at in my life it is that I am a good mom,” she added. “So this is very fun but obviously we are picking my baby daddy.”

At the party, Lala’s friends and family got a rundown of three potential candidates. Lala praised the first donor immediately because he had “it all” based on his paperwork.

“He is tall at 6’2 with a lean and athletic build. He’s kind, polite and friendly. He has a gentle demeanor,” Lala noted.

Scheana Shay, however, thought his other attributes stood out more. “His favorite song is ‘Grown Ocean’ and his favorite animal is a lion. We are done here,” Scheana, 38, said before elaborating in a confessional. “Let’s close the binders and open Lala’s legs because this is her sperm.”

The second option featured a man with a Masters degree, which James Kennedy‘s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, pointed out was an advanced education in Art History. Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, was more interested in the second man because his favorite animal is a dog.

Ariana Madix admitted that she wasn’t as excited about the second choice, saying, “He is not turning me on as much. Word of advice for all potential sperm donors. When filling out your profile, be thorough and heartfelt in your answers because are you in it for the right reasons?”

As for donor No. 3, Lala discussed his background in accounting and finance. She read from the binder that the third man’s biggest passion in life is cooking, which made Lala’s mother very happy.

“We are not shopping for the man, you guys. Just his sperm,” Lala reminded her guests. The group ultimately voted for the first donor and Lala couldn’t help but get emotional.

“We are doing it. I have my baby daddy,” she told the cameras. “Going this route to have a baby is giving me what my heart and soul so badly want. It is very exciting — everything that is happening.”

Lala added: “The plan is that I really would like a Virgo baby. Because I am ready to get this happening, I am thinking November or December insemination and that would put me at August or September due date. So next summer I will be bumping around.”

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Lala was very vocal about her plans to have another child without a partner. Lala explained on Vanderpump Rules how her high-profile split from Randall, 53, resulted in ongoing custody negotiations over Ocean.

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” Lala said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.”

Earlier this year, Lala confirmed that she was going through the process of intrauterine insemination (IUI). She announced her pregnancy in March, and one month later, Lala shared that she is expecting another girl.

Lala has since stood by how she chose her donor, sharing on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in March, “I don’t care about looks. And you know, genetics are fickle. You could have two people from the same mom and dad and they look nothing alike. I get that. But I did say, ‘What does he look like?'”

The reality star said she wanted to “eliminate as many questions” as possible.

“So I was like, ‘I would prefer that this baby kind of have the same aesthetic look as me, my mom [and] Ocean.’ So when they come into this world, it’s not only like, ‘You don’t have a dad because I got you from a donor,'” she concluded. “I just want to eliminate any sort of toughness for them. Because the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family. I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.