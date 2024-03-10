Lala Kent celebrated her daughter Ocean’s 3rd birthday alongside a bevy of friends, including Ambyr Childers on Saturday, March 9.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, who announced her second pregnancy last week, hosted the birthday girl’s festivities in Los Angeles. She was joined by VPR costars Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, as well as Childers, 35, who has become close with Kent amid her contentious split from Ocean’s father, and their mutual ex, Randall Emmett.

Childers was married to Emmett from 2009 to 2017, and they share two daughters together: London, 14, and Rylee, 10. Although Kent and Childers initially butted heads at the start of the reality star’s romance with Emmett, they have since been a strong support system for one another.

Related: See Pregnant 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent's Baby Bump Album Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is ready to expand her family and welcome baby No. 2. The Bravo star had undergone intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor to conceive her second baby. She previously welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, in 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. “I didn’t really tell [Ocean] in some big […]

“Happy Birthday Ocean,” Childers wrote on Instagram Saturday alongside photos from Ocean’s party. “We love you to the moon and back!”

“Love you all,” Kent wrote in the comments section.

Childers and her girls have celebrated Ocean’s special day over the years, continuing to do so following Kent and Emmett’s breakup. “Although things between Lala and Ambyr were rocky at first, they squashed any issues they had years ago,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about Kent and Childers’ current friendship, adding that it was “really important” to Kent that she “make amends” with Childers. “They both have a mutual goal and understanding — doing what’s best for their girls.”

Kent, for her part, has been there to support Childers through her own legal drama with their ex, 52, who claimed in documents obtained by Us Weekly in November 2022 that the women were teaming up to launch a smear campaign against him.

“I believe that Ambyr and Lauren [Kent’s real name] are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” Emmett alleged in the docs. “Ambyr has completely fabricated abuse that never happened and I believe that Lauren has convinced her to do so.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

Kent responded via Instagram Story that same month, sharing, “When the day comes that you crash and burn, you can try to blame everyone around you for your demise. And not if, but when that day comes — where your truth is revealed that you desperately tried to cover up — you will have to look in the mirror and know [that] no one did this to you but you.”

Kent is currently pregnant with her second child, just over one month after revealing her intrauterine insemination (IUI) plans. “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Ocean alongside her bare baby bump on March 3.

Childers celebrated the happy news, writing in the comments section, “Congratulations mama!”