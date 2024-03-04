Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers have set an example about leaving drama in the past after their previous tension over Randall Emmett.

“Although things between Lala and Ambyr were rocky at first, they squashed any issues they had years ago,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Kent and Childers’ current friendship.

According to the insider, it was “really important” to Kent, 33, that she “make amends” with Childers, 35.

“They both have a mutual goal and understanding — doing what’s best for their girls,” the source said about the pair, who both share kids with Emmett, 52.

Childers and Emmett tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed daughters London and Rhylee in 2010 and 2013, respectively. They called it quits in 2017 after nearly a decade of marriage. Emmett subsequently confirmed his romance with Kent after rumors swirled that the duo’s romance began before Emmett’s divorce was finalized.

Childers made headlines in 2019 when she called Kent out on social media, writing via Instagram, “Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here. Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

Kent, meanwhile, became a mother in 2021 when she gave birth to her and Emmett’s daughter, Ocean, now 2. The pair, who got engaged one year prior, sparked split speculation later that year and ultimately called it quits.

The Vanderpump Rules star reflected on the “compassion” she had for Childers after ending her romance with Emmett.

“I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022. “I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up.”

Kent and Childers have since documented several occasions where they spent time together with their daughters.

“They have spent holidays and birthdays together numerous times over the years and they get along great,” the source continues. “Although Lala split from Randall, she’s still really close with his and Ambyr’s girls and she absolutely adores them. Lala and Ambyr have so much in common and they communicate on a regular basis.”

After discussing her plans to have another baby, Kent announced on Sunday, March 3, that she is pregnant via intrauterine insemination (IUI). “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Ocean looking at her baby bump.

Childers showed her support, writing in the comments section, “Congratulations mama! ❤❤❤.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones