Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, shared words of support after Lala Kent announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 2.

“Congratulations mama! ❤❤❤,” Childers, 35, wrote in the comments section of the Vanderpump Rules star’s Instagram reveal on Sunday, March 3.

Kent, 33, showed off her baby bump via Instagram on Sunday, announcing that she’s “expanding” her family. Her pregnancy news came shortly after she revealed to Cosmopolitan in January that she had plans to undergo intrauterine insemination (IUI) to conceive a second baby.

Kent already shares daughter Ocean, 2, with ex-fiancée Emmett, 52. The Bravo star and Childers have recently become friends following their shared romantic history with the film producer.

Childers was married to Emmett from 2009 to 2017. They welcomed daughters London and Rhylee in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Kent referred to Emmett as “my man” during the early days of their relationship before going public in January 2018.

Initially, Kent and Childers butted heads. The You actress even publicly called out Kent via Instagram in August 2019.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” Childers wrote at the time. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

After Kent and Emmett’s split — Us Weekly confirmed their breakup in November 2021 — he alleged that his ex-fiancée was teaming up with Childers to launch a smear campaign against him. (Kent accused Emmett of cheating during their relationship while Childers sought a restraining order against her ex-husband in October 2022.)

“I believe that Ambyr and Lauren [Kent’s real name] are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” Emmett alleged in November 2022 court documents obtained by Us. “Ambyr has completely fabricated abuse that never happened and I believe that Lauren has convinced her to do so.”

Following their respective ups and downs with Emmett, both Kent and Childers have shown off their friendship via social media. The women even celebrated Easter together in April 2023.

“They’re friends,” a source told Us in September 2022. “They’re supportive of each other and have each other’s backs.”

Kent previously admitted to having a “very bumpy” history with Childers, noting that they’ve since gotten to a great place.

“I have a lot of compassion for her,” Kent said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022. “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”