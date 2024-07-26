Brittany Mahomes has reached an exciting milestone with her 3-year-old daughter, Sterling.

“Sterling starts soccer tomorrow and she’s gonna be the brightest one out there, let me tell ya 😂😂,” the 28-year-old former soccer player wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25.

The post featured Sterling’s all-pink soccer gear, including bright pink socks, shin pads, a soccer ball and pink Adidas bags.

Brittany, who shares Sterling and son Bronze, 19 months, with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has a rich soccer background herself. She played as a forward for the Icelandic club UMF Afturelding and is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a top-division team in the National Women’s Soccer League, alongside her husband.

While Brittany shared her excitement for Sterling to start the sport, Bronze doesn’t seem to share the same enthusiasm for himself. In a playful video, also shared via Brittany’s Instagram Story, Bronze can be seen tugging at his black socks and asking for them to be taken off.

“You don’t like your soccer socks?” Brittany asked with a chuckle. “What’s wrong? Can you go kick your soccer ball? You want them off?”

“Uh huh,” Bronze replied, as Brittany laughed and repeated his words.

Brittany and Patrick, who married in 2022, recently revealed they are expecting baby No. 3.

“Round three, here we come,” they captioned a joint Instagram post on July 12, featuring a sweet video set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me” and Brittany’s ultrasound photos.

Patrick humorously declared that their third child would likely be their last. “I’m done, I’ll say that,” he told reporters at a Chiefs training camp press conference on July 16. “I said three and I’m done.”

He also expressed joy about being a young parent, reflecting on his own upbringing. “It’s awesome … I always wanted to have kids young,” Patrick explained. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

The couple later revealed the sex of their third baby in a heartwarming Instagram post on July 19. The video featured a tic-tac-toe game with pink and blue balloons, where Sterling, holding a “big sister” sign, revealed the winning line of three pink X’s, confirming her new sibling is a girl.