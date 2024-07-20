Patrick and Brittany Mahomes revealed the sex of their third baby — and they’re gearing up to welcome another girl.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, both 28, shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Friday, July 19. “Baby Mahomes #3 is a….💙🩷,” the duo captioned a video that showed them playing a tic-tac-toe game with their two kids, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 19 months.

The game was surrounded by pink and blue balloons and topped with a sign reading, “Little Sis or Little Bro.” Sterling, holding a sign that said “big sister,” unlocked the winning line, which showed three pink X’s confirming that her new sibling will be a girl.

After the reveal, Patrick and Brittany shared a kiss as they each held one of their kids in their arms.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, announced they are expecting baby No. 3 earlier this month. “Round three, here we come,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on July 12. The twosome shared a sweet video set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on You” that showed off Brittany’s ultrasound photos.

Days later, Patrick quipped that his and Brittany’s third child will be their last. “I’m done, I’ll say that,” he told reporters at a Chiefs training camp press conference on Tuesday, July 16. “I said three and I’m done.”

The athlete went on to say that he’s happy about the fact that he and Brittany are young parents.

“It’s awesome … I always wanted to have kids young,” he explained. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Most recently, the couple enjoyed themselves by hanging out with Patrick’s Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Europe while Swift, 34, is on her Eras Tour.

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had 🤍,” Brittany wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 15, alongside a carousel of snaps from the trip.

In one photo, Brittany and Swift embraced while Patrick and Kelce, also 34, stood behind the duo. In another photo, Swift planted a playful kiss on her friend’s head while Brittany flashed a smile at the camera.