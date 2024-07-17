Patrick Mahomes Reveals Whether He Wants More Kids With Wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes is content as a family of five.

Mahomes, who is expecting his third child with wife Brittany Mahomes, shared with reporters at a Kansas City Chiefs training camp press conference on Tuesday, July 16, that he’s not looking to expand his family after he and Brittany welcome their latest addition.

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” the Chiefs quarterback said to laughter from the assembled reporters. “I said three and I’m done.”

Mahomes and Brittany, both 28, announced they were expecting their third baby last week.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

“Round three, here we come,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, July 12, announcing the news. The couple were joined by daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 19 months, in a sweet video set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on You” that showed off her ultrasound photos.

“It’s awesome … I always wanted to have kids young,” Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday. “I got to grow up in a locker room and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Mahomes has previously praised Brittany for being a “Hall of Fame mom.”

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” the NFL star said during a May appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

Related: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Patrick’s Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Brittany was pregnant with their first […]

He added: “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

The Mahomes recently enjoyed vacation time in Europe during the NFL offseason, including hanging out with Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Brittany documented their double dates with Swift and Kelce, both 34, via Instagram on Monday, July 15.

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had 🤍,” Brittany wrote alongside a carousel of snaps from the trip.

In one photo, Brittany and Swift, 34, sweetly embraced while Mahomes and Kelce, 34, stood behind the duo. In another image, Swift planted a kiss on her pal’s head while Brittany flashed a grin at the camera.