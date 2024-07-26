Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Victoria Kalina is officially a New Yorker — and she’s ready to swipe right on some celebrities.

“I have joined the apps,” the America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders breakout star told Us Weekly exclusively, naming Raya and Hinge specifically. “It is scary.”

Victoria, 24, continued, “I feel like it’s different meeting someone organically, but when you’re like, ‘I’m about to meet this person for the first time.’ There’s that pressure. Whenever you meet them organically, it’s just very natural.”

She told Us that she doesn’t know how things will go, especially if they’ve seen her on the Netflix show.

“It depends on what they think of the show,” she said. “What’s your opinion? Do you love it? Do you hate it? What do you think about me?”

Now that she’s a notable name, Us threw some of Hollywood’s hottest A-listers to see who Victoria would be down to match with.

John Mayer and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz were both an immediate “yes” from Victoria.

“I just think he’s got a great personality,” Victoria gushed of the Bravo star. “That honestly goes such a long way with me.”

Both Victoria and Glen Powell have Texas roots, so of course she would swipe right on the actor.

“Funny story with Glen Powell, my brother was in a movie with him,” she told Us, referring to Everybody Wants Some!!, which was released in 2016. “My brother had invited us to come on set, watch him film for the day and I fell in love with Glen immediately.”

The personal lives of the squad members was touched on briefly in the Netflix docuseries, but Victoria gave Us more insight into the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders love lives.

“Lemme tell you the stress about that,” she said. “Because honestly, being single on DCC, the single gals are the minority. Everyone was either engaged, about to get married, planning their wedding, married already. It was just like, ‘Man, I am behind.’”

She continued: “Of course, [I’m] not. But I was just like, ‘How am I gonna find my man?’ Especially since, I mean all I did in Dallas was go to Joffrey [Ballet School], go to practice, maybe go to Target. I mean, that was pretty much it.”

Victoria isn’t too pressed about finding love, however, she’s focused on her “own life journey” at the moment.

“I’m hoping to just really focus on dance. That’s my main goal,” she shared. “But if I do [want to] have a fun night out.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon