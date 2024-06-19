The newest trend in Hollywood isn’t in Hollywood at all. Some notable names have said goodbye to Los Angeles and moved deep into the heart of Texas in recent years.

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is the latest celeb to make the leap. After more than a decade in California, Powell decamped for his home state — and a house 30 minutes from his parents — in 2024.

“I think this is going to be good for my head, heart and soul,” Powell told The Hollywood Reporter in May.

Powell isn’t alone in his new, old home. Celebs like Becca Tobin and Jamie Lynn Sigler have made the star power one more thing that’s “bigger in Texas.”

Keep scrolling to see which stars have permanently relocated to Texas:

Kyle Chandler

At the beginning of his career, the Friday Night Lights star lived in Los Angeles. However, the famed TV series brought him to Texas, where he’s lived since 2007.

Jared Padalecki

The Gilmore Girls alum decided to move back to his native Texas in 2010 with wife Genevieve Padalecki. In 2021, the couple told Architectural Digest that they loved Austin’s “slower pace.”

Jensen Ackles

The Supernatural star and wife Danneel Ackles relocated to Austin in 2014. The decision came after welcoming their first child, daughter Justice Jay, in May 2013. (The couple also share twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, born in December 2016.)

Matthew McConaughey

The True Detective star, born in Uvalde, is one of Texas’ most notable exports. In 2014, McConaughey relocated his family — wife Camila Alves and three kids — to Austin.

Zachary Levi

The former Chuck actor sold his California home in 2017 to relocate to Austin.

James Van Der Beek

The Dawson’s Creek alum made his official move to Texas in 2020, moving his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six kids to Austin.

Odette Annable

The Walker actress and husband Dave Annabel decided to move to Austin in September 2020.

“It is absolutely bittersweet leaving LA for the moment, but it is also crazy exciting and exactly what my family needs,” the actress shared via Instagram at the time.

Chris Harrison

The former Bachelor host and now-wife Lauren Zima made their southern move in 2020 to Austin.

Jamie Lynn Sigler

The Sopranos alum moved to Austin in March 2021 with husband Cutter Dykstra and their two sons.

“I almost feel more connected to my craft and why I love acting,” she told The New York Times in June 2021 about her move. “When the calls come in, it’s a beautiful surprise. I’m still on things and I’m still a businesswoman and it’s still my career, but I don’t feel the pressure around it because we took a stand for ourselves, and we made decisions for our families.”

Becca Tobin

The Glee alum moved to Austin with husband Zach Martin around the same time as longtime friend Sigler.

50 Cent

In 2021, various reports revealed that the rapper had moved to Houston. “I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” he confirmed in a social media post from May of that year.

Glen Powell

After 15 years in Los Angeles, Powell decided to move back to his home state in 2024. The actor even picked a house close to his family.