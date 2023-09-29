HBO fans are about to get their True Detective fix. The show’s fourth season is coming, with an updated title and whole new cast of characters — including Jodi Foster.

Titled True Detective: Night Country, the highly anticipated season 4 will follow the story of eight men who disappear without a trace while operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

“To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” the show’s official logline reads.

The True Detective franchise amassed a major fanbase after the first season — starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson — premiered in 2014. The anthology series has introduced viewers to new characters throughout its three prior seasons. However, fans have speculated that Night Country will be full of callbacks connecting it to the first season.

Foster’s True Detective: Night Country casting was announced in May 2022, marking her return to television for the first time in nine years. Previously, the actress narrated a 2014 episode of Makers: Woman Who Make America.

HBO kicked off production on True Detective: Night Country in November 2022, with the cast filming in Iceland. The highly anticipated series is set for an early 2024 release date.

When Will ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Be Released?

The show is set to premiere January 14, 2023, on HBO.

Originally, the series was slated for a late 2023 release. However, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, explained that the change in premiere was due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have since come to an end.

“We put it in January because I wanted to make sure that we had [showrunner] Issa [Lopez] and Jodie Foster available to talk about it,” Bloys said at the Code Conference in September 2023.

Who Is Starring in ‘True Detective: Night Country’?

Aside from Foster and Reis, the cast includes Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes.

Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand are listed as the show’s guest stars.

What Did the ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Trailers Reveal?

Multiple trailers for the show have been released thus far, introducing viewers to the mystery.

“We’ve got five bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh and no answers,” a voiceover could be heard during the teaser released in September 2023.

The “crooked spiral” symbol from True Detective season 1 was also shown in the trailers, with Reis’ character, Evangeline, claiming it’s something she’s seen before. The spiral symbol represented The Yellow King of the show’s first season (which appeared briefly in season 3). Fans are hopeful that they’ll get answers about its origin this time around.