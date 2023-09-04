The Society is just one of the many shows that received a renewal — only for the decision to be walked back.

The teen mystery drama originally debuted on Netflix in May 2019 to critical acclaim. Due to delays because of COVID-19, however, the streaming service rescinded their decision to produce a second season of the hit series.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix said in a statement in August 2020. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID.”

Earlier that year, star Kathryn Newton teased what fans could expect from season 2. “To me, it feels like a lot [of it is] about where the story is going to start. I can’t say anything obviously, but people aren’t ready. I’m not even ready!” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020. “I really love [my character] Allie and I’m kind of influenced already by what I know so I can’t say, but she’s been, like, the king of this society and so heavy is the crown that bears the throne.”

Elsewhere in the TV universe, A League of Their Own quickly became a fan-favorite series after premiering on Prime Video in August 2022. The show was renewed in March 2023 for a four-episode final season but Prime Video rescinded the decision due to delays caused by the concurrent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls—t and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today,” star Abbi Jacobson wrote via Instagram in August 2023.

Scroll down for more shows that were canceled after already receiving a renewal: