Supernatural siblings! Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles have a sweet bond with their three children — daughter Justice and twins Arrow and Zeppelin.

The couple wed in 2010 in Dallas after a three-year engagement and became parents three years later. “We are happy to announce the birth of our precious baby girl,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted in June 2013. “She was born happy and healthy on May 30.”

In August 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that Justice was going to be a big sister. Her parents were “thrilled” to be expecting twins, their rep told Us at the time.

Arrow and Zeppelin arrived in December of that same year, and the Supernatural alum announced the news via Instagram with a picture of Cat in the Hat’s Thing 1 and Thing 2. “Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes,” the Texas native captioned his reveal. “They were born early yesterday afternoon. Everyone is doing great! #twinning.”

The actor proudly showed off his bottle-feeding skills four months later. “When the remote control is right between your legs and you can’t change the channel,” the Smallville alum captioned an April 2017 Instagram photo of himself feeding both his son and daughter on the couch.

Jensen starred on Supernatural alongside Jared Padalecki from 2005 to 2020, joking in May 2019 that Daneel was like a single parent during filming.

“I often joke with my wife that she’s a single mom of three with a sugar daddy that lives in a different country,” the Daytime Emmy nominee exclusively told Us at the time. “It’d be nice to actually be her partner and give her a little help and be a dad and see my family. [I want to] just do some things that I don’t get to do and I’m OK with that; I’ve loved the last 15 years of my life, it’s been an incredible journey and ride and roller coaster, but it’ll be nice to switch gears and see where that leads.”

The Days of Our Lives alum teared up two months later while discussing the show’s end at Comic-Con, and his wife hilariously tweeted, “This is a testament to how much this show means to us all. I can sincerely say, I cannot recall the last time I saw @JensenAckles cry. He didn’t even cry at the birth [sic] of our children. The man is a rock!”

