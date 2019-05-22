Ready for family time! Ever since 2005, Jensen Ackles has been spending 75 percent of the year in Vancouver filming Supernatural. While it’s bittersweet to think of the series ending – season 15 will be the last – the actor, 41, is looking forward to being a dad that can spend more time at home.

“I often joke with my wife that she’s a single mom of three with a sugar daddy that lives in different country. It’d be nice to actually be her partner and give her a little help and be a dad and see my family,” Ackles, who has been married to Danneel Ackles since 2010 told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s final CW Upfronts presentation in New York. The couple share daughter JJ, 6, and 2-year-old twins Zeppelin and Arrow.

He noted that he’s ready to be “a present husband” and just hang out at his home in Austin, Texas more.

“[I want to] just do some things that I don’t get to do and I’m OK with that; I’ve loved the last 15 years of my life, it’s been an incredible journey and ride and roller coaster but it’ll be nice to switch gears and see where that leads,” the Smallville alum added.

He continued: “I kind of feel like next year, we start to get toward the end of it, I feel like I’m going to walk up, metaphorically, to a cliff and look down and not know what’s down there and then when the show ends, I’m just going to jump. And we’ll see what happens! I’ve got some cool people to go to.”

Supernatural will return to The CW in the fall.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!