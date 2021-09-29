‘Chuck’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Nerds unite! NBC’s Chuck flipped the script on who can be considered a hero with the geeky title character, Chuck Bartowski.

The series debuted in September 2007 and followed the computer nerd (played by Zachary Levi) as he accidentally gains access to the United States’ greatest spy secrets after opening an encoded email from the CIA. The NSA’s Major John Casey (Adam Baldwin) and CIA Officer Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) investigate, and Chuck is later recruited to help the security agencies fend off threats.

The action-comedy came to an end in January 2012 after five seasons, winning two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Stunt Coordination before its finale. Though it didn’t last long, the show was a beloved fan favorite — and still has a special place in Levi’s heart.

“I read [the script] and I saw myself in the character, I related to him,” the Tony nominee told Entertainment Weekly as Chuck celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017. “Growing up, I was a little bit of an outcast socially, and a drama nerd, and didn’t feel like I could fit in with the cool kids or get the hot girl — I still carry a lot of that with me. But this guy had a good heart and just kind of kept getting s–t on and found himself in the doldrums of life and not really knowing what to do. Even in my career at that point, I felt that way a little.”

Levi called the series’ pilot “a cornucopia of genres,” telling the outlet, “We were special, but we were special in a special way. We weren’t really a ratings juggernaut, we barely survived every season, and it wasn’t really an industry darling. It was a cult following that built and grew and grew even more on Netflix.”

The Heroes Reborn alum has even considered giving fans — affectionately known as “Chucksters” — a continuation of the show in some capacity.

“I’d love to do [a movie],” he told EW. “As far as I know, I’m the only person who’s affiliated with the show that’s been trying to make it happen on some level. I’ve had meetings with various people. There’s just so many moving parts. The answer is I’d love to still make it happen, even if it’s 10 years down the line. Because of the world, it could still be plausible. It’s just difficult.”

More than three years later, Levi updated fans on the potential project, tweeting in February 2021, “That’s still my goal. No idea if or when exactly though. 🤷‍♂️.”

Scroll down to see where the cast of Chuck is now: