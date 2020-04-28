Congratulations! Missy Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley, welcomed their first child on March 21, they revealed on Tuesday, April 28.

“A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world,” the actress, 37, captioned an Instagram selfie with Otis. “Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed.”

The FBI star announced her pregnancy news via Instagram in October. “There’s no more hiding it,” the actress captioned a Boomerang of tiny shoes dropping down beside two bigger pairs. “Our family is expanding!! #LilOakley #Spring2020.”

The following month, the Vancouver, Canada, native told Rachael Ray that she didn’t know the sex of their baby-to-be. “We’re gonna be happy with whatever we got,” Peregrym said. “I kind of thought I know girls better. [I had] two sisters. I can relate to the hormones. I know I can handle that. But also I was a tomboy growing up and I really love sports and all that. Either way, I can handle it.”

The Rookie Blue alum and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary in December after tying the knot in 2018. “What a great year,” Peregrym captioned a PDA picture on social media at the time. “I can’t wait to be parents together, our home will be filled with even more laughter (and crying).”

The Stick It star previously wed Zachary Levi in June 2014. The former couple confirmed their nuptials with a Twitter photo of themselves in matching Mr. and Mrs. sweatshirts. “That coffee date was UNREAL @zacharylevi #marriedinmaui,” Peregrym wrote alongside the shot.

This came after she and the Louisianna native’s Twitter exchange about a coffee date. “Hey @ZacharyLevi, great job at the Tony’s. You’re a real babe alert. How about we grab a coffee and talk about your dreams and goals?” Peregrym tweeted, and Levi responded with: “Hey, thank you. Name the place and time. I’ll bring my own mug. Not my typical move, but I’m feelin like takin a chance.”

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that he thought Peregrym was “The One.” The source said, “Maui has meaning for them.”

News of their split broke in April 2015, but the exes listed their date of separation as December 3. The former model tweeted at the time: “Who am I to live like God is unable to heal my wounds, redeem my circumstances and love me enough? Normal? I choose to receive; I accept. … Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time. Maya Angelou.”