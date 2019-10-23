Baby on board! Missy Peregrym is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Tom Oakley.

“There’s no more hiding it,” the FBI star, 37, captioned a Tuesday, October 22, Instagram post. “Our family is expanding!!! #LilOakley #Spring2020.”

In the social media video, two pairs of brown shoes leaned against a flower pot before a tiny pair of matching footwear fell between them.

The actress’ costar Alana De La Garza commented on the upload, writing, “FINALLY!!! So happy for you guys!!!”

Peregrym and Oakley, also 37, tied the knot in December 2018 in Los Angeles. The Canadian star shared photos of their wedding day the following month. “Happy New Year!” the bride captioned pics of her and the groom posing in matching sneakers and gazing into each other’s eyes.

The Rookie Blue alum was previously married to Zachary Levi. She and the Chuck actor, 39, confirmed their nuptials on Twitter with a photo of them wearing Mr. and Mrs. sweatshirts. “That coffee date was UNREAL @zacharylevi #marriedinmaui.”

Levi retweeted the pic, adding, “These dreams and goals are really workin out.”

This exchange took place days after the former couple joked about a coffee date on social media. “Hey @ZacharyLevi, great job at the Tony’s. You’re a real babe alert. How about we grab a coffee and talk about your dreams and goals?” Peregrym wrote at the time.

He responded, “Hey, thank you. Name the place and time. I’ll bring my own mug. Not my typical move, but I’m feelin like takin a chance.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time: “He said she’s The One. [Maui] has meaning for them.”

News broke in April 2015 that Peregrym and the Louisiana native had split after less than one year of marriage, filing for divorce and listing December 3 as their date of separation.

That same week, the former model tweeted, “Who am I to live like God is unable to heal my wounds, redeem my circumstances and love me enough? Normal? I choose to receive; I accept. … Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time. Maya Angelou.”