Ludacris works hard to stay in shape.

“I try to [work out] at least five or six days a week,” Ludacris, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 23, while promoting his partnership with Knorr. “Some of those days it might be … with my trainer [and] in person. One way or another, I’ve tried to get it in, definitely at least five or six days a week.”

While his workouts are “all different,” Ludacris focuses each day on various parts of his body and muscles.

“You have one day for arms and back legs — and I think that the bigger the muscle group, the more you can, kind of, eat on that particular day,” he explained. “That’s how you plan everything out, but that would be the best way. You got to plan out the workouts and plan out the meals.”

For Ludacris, he makes sure to eat clean as often as he can.

“It’s a little bit of a variety. I like [and] definitely try to eat organic and … the freshest produce possible, the freshest wild fish or, nowadays, you can get regenerative things,” Ludacris said. “I would just say [it’s about] trying to get the best of the best because you are what you eat.”

During Ludacris’ limited off days, he tries to relax and recuperate.

“On those days off, that’s kind of, like, my cheat day [and] all bets are off,” the rapper quipped.

Meal-prepping with Knorr products has also made it easier for Ludacris to manage his healthy diet.

“Plan ahead is not, you know, when you’re hungry trying to figure out what you’re going to eat. It’s planning your entire day off,” he said. “So, we like to call it meal prep. When you think about meal prepping, you think about what I’ve done with Knorr, all of the ingredients and all the things that you need are right there for you. It’s a better way of planning your day and your meals as opposed to rushing and when you know you’re hungry, just trying to figure out whatever it is that’s around you that you’re going to eat.”

Ludacris teamed up with Knorr for a remixed and remastered music video for “Fast Food Remix” as part of the brand’s Taste Combos Campaign.

“It was a perfect partnership for me because I’m already trying to better myself in terms of the choices I make for food and healthier options because I’m always on the go,” he told Us. “Now, I have something when I’m in a rush. I don’t have to reach for whatever’s not nutritious and probably not good for me. We have an option for a way better way … that definitely tastes good and it’s still nutritious.”

To celebrate the launch, Ludacris handed out Knorr’s signature Taste Combo Recipe, a Lemon Pepper Chicken dish, to fans in Atlanta on Tuesday via branded food truck.

“I can’t recall the last time that anyone has just said, ‘OK, we’re gonna set up shop in the middle of Atlanta and we’re gonna give out free food,’” Ludacris said. “Like, think about that, things like this don’t really happen anymore. Kudos to the whole marketing team over at Knorr for planning this and making it happen because it really doesn’t happen. In particular, toward everyone’s dietary restrictions, we have tofu and we got the Knorr base seasoning for that, we got the chicken tacos and then we have obviously the Ludacris lemon pepper chicken recipe.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams