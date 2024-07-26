Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating the one year anniversary of the athlete shooting his shot with the pop star.

Taking to X on Friday, July 26, users commemorated the anniversary of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s bold move, alongside a July 2023 clip where he discussed trying to meet Swift on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“ONE YEAR AGO! Well Travis, you knew what you wanted and boy, you got her,” one user wrote alongside a clip, quoting a line from Swift’s “So High School,” which she penned about Kelce.

Another fan referenced a line from Swift’s Time profile, writing,, “One year ago today, Travis very adorably put Taylor on blast on his podcast, which she thought was metal as hell, and the rest is history,” referencing Swift’s reaction to the move.

A third fan gushed, “Happy 1 year anniversary to this video that forever changed the prophecy,”

The official “New Heights” podcast account also chimed in on the conversation, writing, “It’s been one hell of a year.”

In case you haven’t heard, the NFL player famously attempted to give the “Fortnight” singer his phone number via a friendship bracelet during her Missouri Eras Tour show. Although his initial effort failed, the pair’s romance has since blossomed.

“I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce confessed at the time, explaining that Swift does not do meet-and-greets “before or after the show,” preventing him from giving her a bracelet with his phone number on it.

The pair started dating shortly after the missed connection. According to Kelce, the connection between them was facilitated by someone in Swift’s camp who played the role of Cupid.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Travis told WSJ. Magazine in November 2023. He added, “She [later] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Fast forward to July 2024 and the two have taken things to the next level. Swift has attended several Kansas City Chiefs football games and even made several nods to Kelce on her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. Kelce has shown his support as well by cheering her on at multiple of her Eras Tour stops and even taking the stage during one of the concerts.