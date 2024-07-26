Your account
Joseph Quinn's Memorable Onscreen Performances Make Us Want to Google Him Shirtless

By
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS and as “Eric” and in A Quiet Place: Day One. Courtesy of Netflix;Gareth Gatrell/Paramount Pictures

From risking his life to save Hawkins from the biggest villain in Stranger Things history to surviving an alien invasion — with a cat in tow — in the Quiet Place prequel, Joseph Quinn knows how to capture our attention — and look good doing it.

Quinn, 30, previously satisfied fans with a shirtless scene in his 2019 film Make Up, but there’s just something about that English accent coupled with those soft curls and a charismatic presence on and off the screen that makes him the whole package for Us.

This is just the beginning for Quinn, as he books roles in high-profile movies such as Gladiator II, The Fantastic Four and Warfarewhich offer plenty of opportunities for him to bare more skin. Quinn’s star has actually been on the rise since he appeared on season 4 of Stranger Things as outcast Eddie Munson.

After the unexpected fan frenzy, Quinn continued to expand his filmography while navigating an overwhelming amount of public attention.

“Stranger Things changed my life professionally in ways I couldn’t imagine,” he told British GQ in June 2024. “It’s nuts, I don’t know how else to describe it.”

Joseph Quinn in “Make Up.” QUIDDITY FILMS

Quinn admitted he is still adjusting to his new normal as opportunities continue to come his way, telling the outlet, “These opportunities are amazing, but they have moments of being confusing. You know who you are from the way you respond to pressure. There are tools to respond well and tools to respond not so well, and you have to figure that out in real time.”

Quinn also discussed how he steps away sometimes for the sake of his mental health. “I’m trying to do the ‘adulting,’” Quinn noted. “There are these phrases that get thrown around like ‘social batteries’ that I used to roll my eyes at, but it is kind of imperative. Rest is nice!”

He concluded: “I know myself more than I did at the beginning of the decade. [I’ve learned] bravado doesn’t buy you a lot with people.”

That same month, Quinn highlighted the lessons he learned from his time in the spotlight so far.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Courtesy of Netflix

“At this point, I’d say I’ve learned some stuff. I’ve learned that alarm bells go off at certain places. Surrendering to that idea of, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen when I go into this thing.’ That lack of control is a little daunting. We like to feel like we have power over a situation. I do, anyway. But that’s what this business does — it requires you to be uncomfortable,” he shared with Interview Magazine. “Which is a useful skill in life. But it’s a peculiar thing, you go into a situation where you don’t know anyone and you try and make something, and there’s no rule book for that. But you do get better at it.”

For more on Quinn, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

