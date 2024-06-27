Could Eddie Munson ride again in Stranger Things season 5? Maybe.

Joseph Quinn teased that he might reprise his breakout role in the final season of the Netflix drama. Fans will remember that the Hellfire Club leader died a hero’s death in season 4, sacrificing himself to help Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) fend off Vecna’s Demobats.

“I might have that feeling too,” he responded to Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, who said she had a “feeling” Eddie could return.

Speaking to ET at the New York premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One on Wednesday, June 26, Quinn coyly added: “Or maybe I don’t. Who knows? Maybe I do…”

Regardless of whether Eddie is seen onscreen, Quinn, 30, hopes to visit the set of Stranger Things to cheer on the cast and crew as they wrap production on the series.

“I love those guys. I’d love to come and say hello,” said the actor. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane. It’s a long time they’ve been working on that so I’m really delighted they’re getting towards the end and they’re having a nice time. I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic finale.”

Quinn’s former costar Maya Hawke recently revealed that it was “heartbreaking” that the show is coming to an end.

“It’s already starting to be heartbreaking, you know? I mean, it’s the end of a really long journey,” Hawke told ET earlier this month. “Longer for some of my castmates, even, than for me. So it’s really sentimental. But as a late addition cast member, I feel like it’s my job to be here to facilitate their feelings and just be grateful and excited to have been a part of it at all.”

Millie Bobby Brown, however, is ready to move on from her iconic role as Eleven.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now,” she told Seventeen magazine in March 2023. “It’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life, and open new ones up.”

Since leaving Stranger Things, Quinn has continued to rise through the Hollywood ranks. As well as A Quiet Place: Day One, next year he’ll appear in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot.