Marvel Studios has assembled a fantastic cast for its next superhero team.

In February 2024, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby were confirmed to be leading Marvel’s The Fantastic Four movie as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, respectively. Completing the film’s titular quartet are Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing.

The movie, set for a 2025 release, marks the third big screen iteration of the comic book series. Before starring as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (a.k.a. MCU), Chris Evans starred as Johnny Storm in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis.

The heroes were rebooted again in 2015’s Fantastic Four, which starred Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell.

Marvel announced the film’s casting in February 2024 by paying homage to the characters’ origins with a 1960s-inspired poster. “Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family!” read the caption of the Instagram reveal, which featured illustrated versions of the actors sitting in a living room in comic-accurate costumes.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about The Fantastic Four movie so far:

When Does ‘The Fantastic Four’ Hit Theaters?

The film will premiere on July 25, 2025, two months after the release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Who Is Starring in ‘The Fantastic Four?’

Apart from Pascal, Kirby, Quinn and Moss-Bachrach, no other casting has been announced.

What Will Happen in ‘The Fantastic Four?’

In true Marvel fashion, plot details for the film are being kept under wraps. However, the February 2024 poster provided a slight clue about how the team’s comic book origins might be incorporated into the movie.

A photo frame featuring a picture of Ben Grimm (pre-Thing transformation) can be seen in the background of the poster’s living room setting. In the comics, the foursome received their powers as a result of a space flight gone wrong. The astronaut Easter egg could suggest the characters will get their abilities in a similar way in the film.

Will ‘The Fantastic Four’ Be a Part of the MCU?

Unlike the Fantastic Four’s previous onscreen adaptations, the 2025 version will be the first to be set in the MCU. 21st Century Fox owned the film rights to Marvel characters — including Deadpool, the X-Men and more — prior to Disney’s acquisition of the studio in 2019. Deadpool 3, which hits theaters in July 2024, will mark the first major crossover between the Fox and Disney universes.

The Fantastic Four characters have already been featured in the MCU, with John Krasinski making a cameo as Reed Richards in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Krasinski’s version of the hero, however, was not from the MCU’s main timeline.

Who Will Direct ‘The Fantastic Four?’

Matt Shakman, who directed the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision, has signed on for the upcoming superhero film. Shakman took over directing duties from Jon Watts, who led Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, following his exit from the project in April 2022.