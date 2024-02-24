The cast of The Fantastic Four is now assembled — Pedro Pascal has made sure they’re all connected, according to Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“There is a group text,” Moss-Bachrach, 46, who will be playing Ben Grimm/The Thing in the upcoming superhero movie confirmed on Friday, February 23’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Pedro [Pascal] started a group text a couple days ago.”

However, Moss-Bachrach, confessed it’s not been the smoothest way to communicate with Pascal, 48, (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic) or his other castmates, Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman) and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch) because he’s not sure who has been texting what.

“I have [Pedro’s] number, so it says ‘Pedro Pascal’, and then there’s two +44 [the U.K. country code] numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one is Joseph,” he explained of the situation.

Related: Everything to Know About 'The Fantastic Four' Starring Pedro Pascal Marvel Studios has assembled a fantastic cast for its next superhero team. In February 2024, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby were confirmed to be leading Marvel’s The Fantastic Four movie as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, respectively. Completing the film’s titular quartet are Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ebon […]

Moss-Bachrach went on to tell host Jimmy Kimmel that while the messages are all a big guessing game at the moment, everyone in the group chat has reached out and texted at least one thing. “Everybody’s said something! Everyone’s put a little image or a sticker or a gif or something out there, so people are invested, I guess?” he happily revealed. “No one’s being coy! Everyone showed up. It’s nice, it’s nice.”

The Fantastic Four, was originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as a team of comic book superheroes, which first debuted in 1961. Over the years, those characters have been loved by millions.

While Moss-Bachrach and the rest of his cast are set to star in the 2025 Marvel movie , this actually will be the third big screen iteration of the series.

Related: Stars Who've Played Superheroes To the rescue! Some of Hollywood's biggest stars have donned tights and capes to save the day as beloved superheroes -- see celebs including Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, and Gwyneth Paltrow as superheroes!

The first adaptation came out in 2005. Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis in both Fantastic Four and the 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Then, in 2015, the heroic bunch were rebooted again in Fantastic Four, which starred Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell. Both previous versions were made by 20th Century Fox, which has since been bought by Disney. The upcoming version will be the first time Marvel Studios has adapted the story, which can connect to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (which includes Avengers, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, etc.).

In true Marvel fashion, the plot details from the latest movie are being kept under wraps. However, the February 2024 poster might have provided a tiny clue about how the team’s comic book origins could be incorporated into the upcoming storyline.

Related: Celebrity Group Chats: 'Shameless' Cast and More Famous Text Chains Forget FaceTime and Zoom — the celebrity group chat is where it’s at. Whether it’s Taylor Swift’s squad or the cast of the Avengers, these are the famous text chains every fan wishes they could be a part of. Luckily, Hollywood’s biggest stars often give fans a bit of insight at what it’s like inside […]

In the illustration of the cast, a photo frame featuring a picture of Ben Grimm (pre-Thing transformation) in his astronaut gear can be seen hanging on the wall of the poster’s living room setting. That could be a hint, because in the comics, the foursome received their powers as a result of a space flight gone wrong. The astronaut Easter egg could suggest that the characters will get their abilities in a similar way in the film.