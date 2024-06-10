Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may be (almost) summertime, but that doesn’t mean our life stressors disappear. We still have car payments, phone bills, work presentations and appointments to attend, not to mention trying to make time for hobbies, family and friends. It’s a constant balancing act!

If you find yourself perpetually stressed despite all the color-coded calendars and evening journal prompts, it’s probably time to consider an alternative — preferably one that works with your biology. And no, we’re not talking about a margarita!

Probiotics are well-known for their ability to support gut health, but we found a probiotic formulated to tame everyday stress, boost serotonin and manage cortisol in addition to supporting the growth of good bacteria. In other words, you get better stress-busting bang for your buck! These capsules have a capsule-in-capsule design that — according to the brand — is twice as effective at surviving stomach acid as standard capsules.

Each capsule also contains prebiotic phages, microscopic attack agents that clear out bad bacteria in the gut and make room for good bacteria to flourish. And don’t get prebiotic phages mixed up with prebiotic fiber . . . phages don’t cause gas! In fact, this probiotic supplement helps reduce stress-induced digestive upset.

A study showed these capsules can increase good bacteria by up to 490% and reduce unwanted bacteria by 99%, so you’ll start to notice the benefits fast — like, five hours fast. Unlike other stress supplements, this formula yields mood and serotonin benefits while preventing cortisol spikes almost instantly. Vegan omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 oils are just cherries on top!

These supplements couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your routine, either. Aside from taking this supplement once a day with or without food, you won’t have to change anything about your lifestyle! We recommend coupling it with a mindfulness routine to really maximize this blend’s stress-reducing capabilities, but it’s not required.

And if you’re currently on the fence, it makes sense — some supplements contain sketchy extracts and bold claims that don’t align with the ingredients list. This formula, however, is transparent with its ingredients and has plenty of five-star reviews to back it up! The blend was just released a few months ago and already has crowd following. “I’ve done a lot of research on probiotics + brands and I was looking for something high quality that I could feel good about taking,” one reviewer writes. “I’ve done the research – get this product!!!! 10/10 recommend!!!”

