Meghan Markle’s inner circle, including former Suits costar Abigail Spencer, are her official American Riviera Orchard taste-testers.

“This jam is my jam,” Spencer, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 21. “A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed. Love you so M.”

In her upload, Spencer, dressed in a black frock, lounged in her backyard while holding a basket of lemons with a single jar of American Riviera Orchard preserves in the middle. As Spencer held up the product, a dog walked up and licked her face.

“This is like an ad for sunshine and happiness,” Mindy Kaling wrote in the Instagram comments.

Meghan, 42, announced in March that American Riviera Orchard would be her next business venture by debuting an Instagram page for the lifestyle brand. (The Duchess of Sussex had previously closed her personal social media profiles before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.)

The American Riviera Orchard Instagram page currently only features the brand’s official logo with the description, “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex” and “Established 2024.”

Us Weekly subsequently confirmed that Meghan had filed trademarks for the brand, which were accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application revealed that American Riviera Orchard plans to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods.

Meghan also sent jars of American Riviera Orchard jam to fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of Harry’s pal Nacho Figueras, earlier this month. Both Robbins and Blaquier, 43, gushed over their samples via social media.

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing w anyone,” Robbins wrote on Monday, April 15. “Thank you, M. Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard brand will show off her passion for cooking and gardening, as will her upcoming cooking show on Netflix. Harry, 39, and Meghan signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer to produce a variety of movies and TV shows. According to an April report on Deadline, one of the projects will be a culinary show starring the duchess.

The currently untitled show will focus on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.” Neither filming nor release dates have been publicly revealed. Meghan and Harry are also currently producing a documentary about polo, starring Figueras, and a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me at the Lake.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg, Netflix’s VP of Unscripted and Documentary],” Bela Bajaria, the streaming platform’s chief content officer, said during the New on Netflix press event in January. “And they actually have, like, a bunch of development.”