Abigail Spencer arrived to The Kelly Clarkson Show with a personal message from close friend Meghan Markle.

“Meg says hello and that she loves you, and that she voted for you on American Idol,” Spencer, 42, gushed during the Monday, February 26, episode, addressing host Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson, 41, who won season 1 of American Idol in 2002, replied, “Hello, Meg! It worked! Thank you. … Aww, I love that.”

Spencer appeared on the talk show with Donald Faison to discuss their new NBC sitcom, Extended Family. In between their conversation about the new series, Spencer couldn’t resist getting in her message for Markle, 42.

“She was just having dinner with Michael Bublé and he said you are the greatest singer on earth,” Spencer said. “But this is unsolicited, she did not know that I was coming on here and we were just chatting. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to see Kelly next week.’ She was like, ‘I have a message.’”

Spencer has been close friends with the Duchess of Sussex for years, even attending her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and 2019 baby shower for son Prince Archie, now 4. (Markle and Harry, 39, also share daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.)

“It was 2007 and I was doing a pilot for NBC and I went to read with the people who were supposed to play my best friends, so they were testing other actresses and I walked in [and saw] this beautiful creature at the end of the table and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’” Spencer added on Monday. “We immediately had a connection and then we learned that we had the same birthday, so same day [and] same year, so it was just something between us.”

She continued, “And then years later, I got cast on a little show called Suits … and our friendship really developed during that time and depends. She’s an incredible person.”

Spencer was cast as attorney Dana “Scottie” Scott on AMC’s Suits during its first season, appearing opposite the likes of Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

Since Suits wrapped in 2019 — Markle left the show one year prior ahead of her wedding to Harry — the duchess has remained close to Spencer.

“She’s so amazing. You know, I try not to … I don’t talk about our relationship but, you know, she’s amazing,” Spencer exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018. “She’s wonderful. She’s one of the most incredible people on the planet, so I’m just glad that other people get to see her wonder.”