Meghan Markle is giving her close friends a first look at her forthcoming American Riviera Orchard brand.

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing w anyone,” fashion designer Tracy Robbins shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 15. “Thank you M!”

Her sweet message was written alongside a photo of a basket filled with lemons that had a canister of jam, which was numbered 17 out of 50. The American Riviera Orchard brand name was on the front along with Montecito, which is famously where Meghan, 42, resides with husband Prince Harry.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter,” Robbins captioned a second photo, offering a closer look at the package.

Another package was sent to Delfina Blaquier, the wife of Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras, on Monday.

“Strawberry jam makes me happy,” Blaquier captioned her Instagram Story, tagging the brand. “And I [love] your jam.”

Meghan announced her new business venture on March 14 when launching the lifestyle brand’s Instagram account following a five-year absence from the social media platform. It’s been speculated that American Riviera Orchard is a follow-up to Meghan’s now-defunct blog from her pre-royal life, The Tig.

“By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex Established 2024,” the brand’s Instagram bio reads. No further details have been revealed regarding American Riviera Orchard, but fans who click on the website have been prompted to add their email to a waitlist.

The account’s first Instagram Story showed Meghan arranging flowers and cooking.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 20 that Meghan has filed trademarks for the brand, which were accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The official document stated that the application “has met the minimum filing requirements [but] and has not yet been assigned to an examiner.”

It was also revealed in the application that American Riviera Orchard will sell items such as cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods (like the jar of jam that’s being sent out before the official launch).

This is hardly the only business venture that Meghan has on the horizon. News broke earlier this month that she and Harry plan to expand their wider Netflix deal with two new nonfiction projects, including a cooking show starring Meghan. (The other is a series following the world of professional polo.)

Meghan will celebrate “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship,” according to Deadline.

Harry and Meghan signed their Netflix deal in September 2020 after their departure as senior members of the royal family and planned to create content as part of their Archewell Productions company. So far, they starred in the six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries released in December 2022.