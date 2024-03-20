Your account
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Hid Sour Patch Kids In Her Fake Pregnancy Belly While Filming ‘Immaculate’

By
Sydney Sweeney Hid Candy In Her Fake Pregnancy Belly During Immaculate
Aliah Anderson/WireImage

While playing a nun who experiences an immaculate pregnancy in her latest movie, Sydney Sweeney’s pregnancy cravings were never far away.

Sweeney, 26, plays Sister Cecilia in Immaculate, a nun who becomes pregnant despite still being a virgin. Thus, Sweeney was forced to wear a prosthetic belly for much of the movie’s production.

However, she had a stealthy way of making the most of it.

“I hid snacks in my pregnant belly,” Sweeney revealed Wednesday, March 20 on The View. “I would put Sour Patch Kids or M&Ms.”

The movie, which Sweeney co-produced, was a bit of an immaculate conception itself.

“I actually auditioned for this movie 10 years ago,” Sweeney explained. “They never ended up making it. I could not stop thinking about it. I would dream about how I would want to make it one day.”

Sydney Sweeney Hid Candy In Her Fake Pregnancy Belly During Immaculate
Sydney Sweeney in ‘Immaculate’ NEON

Sweeney had a hand in updating the story, which involved upping her character’s age by a decade, a creative process that the actress reveled in.

“I love to challenge myself,” Sweeney said. “I think it’s really important to continue to challenge yourself and find ways to learn new things and be excited.”

Immaculate was especially exciting because Sweeney was able to fly out both of her grandmothers to Italy to be extras in the movie — but the Anyone But You star wasn’t honest about everything.

“I felt a little bad because I didn’t tell them what the movie was,” Sweeney said. “My granny, who was raised Catholic and went to a school with nuns, had a whole name for her character.”

So, once her grandmothers attended the movie’s premiere, Sweeney joked they were in for quite the surprise about their big screen debuts.

“When she watched it, she was sitting in the row [next to me] and she leans over and goes, ‘Oh my God, Sydney,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh no, Granny, I’m sorry!’”

Sweeney found the entire experience of filming the movie especially rewarding as Euphoria fans were watching her increasingly-unhinged performance as Cassie Howard at home, with many of them pleading with Sweeney to get cast in a horror movie.

“When season 2 was airing and I started seeing all those memes,” Sweeney said. “I already had the script … I was like, ‘I am so excited that people are looking forward to this. I have it. Just wait!’”

Immaculate hits theaters Friday, March 22.

