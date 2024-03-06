Your account
Celebrity News

Us Weekly’s Most Powerful Women of 2024: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Simone Biles and More

By
FilmMagic; WireImage (2); Getty Images

In honor of Women’s History Month, Us Weekly is celebrating the inspiring and powerful women currently dominating the cultural landscape.

One cannot have a conversation about powerhouse women without mentioning Taylor Swift, whose ongoing Eras Tour became the first tour to gross over $1 billion in December 2023.

The singer can’t seem to stop breaking records — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now the highest-grossing concert film of all time with more than $261.6 million earned globally — and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. At the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, Swift announced her forthcoming 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is due out April 19.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Join Us for a deeper look at how Swift, Beyoncé, Simone Biles, Sydney Sweeney and more have proven that they are the women to watch this year:

