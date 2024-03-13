Sydney Sweeney is the latest celebrity to hop on the bob trend.

Sweeney, 26, attended the premiere of Immaculate during SXSW in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, March 12, with her new haircut on full display. The chop stopped just below her chin and featured layers that framed her face. The ‘do was finished with a deep side part that nearly shielded her eyes.

The actress paired the makeover with a white lace off-the-shoulder gown made custom by Richard Quinn. The design featured silk sleeves that fell into a waist-cinching gown equipped with a pleated skirt. The dress was finished with a thigh-high slit that exposed her coordinating white lace over-the-knee heels. Sweeney accessorized with pearl earrings from Octavia Elizabeth and rings by Nouvel Heritage and Jennifer Meyer.

Sweeney first unveiled her bob at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10.

That evening, she paired it with the exact cream silk dress Angelina Jolie wore at the 2004 Academy Awards. The backless gown, designed by Marc Bouwer, featured ruching around the waist and a thin shawl that both actresses elegantly wore slung over their wrists.

Bouwer took to Instagram on Sunday to praise Sweeney for wearing the iconic gown and also shared a photo of Jolie in the look from two decades prior.

He captioned the post: “From the archives. Worn to the Oscars in 2004 by Angelina Jolie, and now on the beautiful @sydney_sweeney. On its 20th anniversary I couldn’t ask for a better revival.” Bouwer went on to thank Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, for her “impeccable styling.”

Dickson was just as thrilled, thanking Bouwer via Instagram “for letting us into your archives for this special moment.”

Dickson has been dressing Sweeney for most of her career and was the brains behind Sweeney’s memorable Miu Miu gown at the 2023 Met Gala.