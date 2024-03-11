As far as hand-me-downs go, this dress takes the cake.

Sydney Sweeney attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, wearing none other than the cream silk gown that Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 Academy Awards.

The backless gown, designed by Marc Bouwer, featured ruching around the waist and a thin shawl that both actresses elegantly wore slung over their wrists.

Although the two actresses wore the gown twenty years apart, Jolie, now 48, and 26-year-old Sweeney accessorized in similar ways. Both opted for layered jewel necklaces, which complemented the dress’ plunging neckline.

Sweeney also sported similar eye makeup that Jolie wore to the event in 2004, which entailed winged eyeliner, smokey eye shadow and matte lipstick.

The biggest difference in their looks can be seen in their hair. While Jolie wore her brunette locks up in a chic bun, Sweeney styled her short blonde hair in soft, face-framing waves.

That same day, Bouwer took to Instagram to share images of Sweeney wearing the iconic gown, as well as a photo of Jolie wearing it two decades prior.

He captioned the post: “From the archives. Worn to the Oscars in 2004 by Angelina Jolie, and now on the beautiful @sydney_sweeney. On its 20th anniversary I couldn’t ask for a better revival.”

Bouwer went on to thank Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, for her “impeccable styling.”

Soon afterwards, Dickson posted the look to her own Instagram page, thanking Bouwer “for letting us into your archives for this special moment” in the caption.

In an interview with Vogue published on Monday, March 11, Dickson recounted the moment when she and Sweeney first fell in love with the dress. “When I saw the Angelina gown, I was with Syd and I showed her and she was like, ‘Oh my God, we need to get that,’” she told the publication.

“In the past couple years, archive and vintage pieces have become a lot more popular, not only for the sustainability but [because] it’s a different way for actors to present themselves,” Dickson added.